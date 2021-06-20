Four rounds of RTPCR tests for participants before Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: To minimize Covid infection and ensure that the chariot festival is a smooth affair, servitors, temple officials and Jagannath temple police (JTP) participating in Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra will have to undergo mandatory RTPCR test four times prior to the annual events. This was decided in a meeting held on Friday chaired by chief administrator of Sri Jagannath temple (SJTA) Dr. Krishan Kumar.

The first test will be conducted 48 hours before the Snana Purnima scheduled on June 24, the second before the pahandi of deities on July 12; third before Pahandi from Gundicha temple or return fete (Bahuda) and fourth ahead of Niladri Bije (return of deities into the temple), stated the press release of the temple administration.

This apart, vaccination of servitors on priority basis is being worked out. Besides, temple administration will provide face masks and sanitisers to all the servitors and officials and police participating in the fete.

Since only servitors will pull the chariots to Gundicha temple along the 3 km stretch of Badadanda, a special health camp with doctors and support staff will operate alongside the Grand Road, to take care of servitors needing medical help during pulling of chariots.

A nodal officer has been appointed to coordinate with all the departments concerned with the fete, Dr. Kumar stressed, adding, the grand annual event will be conducted in adherence to strict Covid protocols without presence of devotees.

The Chief administrator of SJTA conducted the meeting through video-conferencing with Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh, CDMO Dr Sujata Mishra, administrators AK Jena and JK Sahu in attendance.

