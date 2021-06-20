Odisha-born IAS officer dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-born IAS officer and Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra passed away at New Delhi on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications.

A 1986-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, Mohapatra was the youngest son of renowned litterateur Mohapatra Nilamani Sahoo. In his career spanning over three decades, Mohapatra handled many assignments at the Central and State-level with distinction.

Before his appointment as the Secretary in DPIIT in 2019, Mohapatra had served as the Chairman of Airports Authority of India during which he gave the organisation a new direction and steered it to achieve greater excellence in airport infrastructure.

During his earlier stint at the Centre, he served as the joint secretary in the Department of Commerce and worked for the development of special economic zones. He was also the municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad and Surat, and held several other posts in Gujarat government.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal, RBI Governor Shasikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and several other eminent personalities condoled his death.

“Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary was a very able and hardworking officer. His untimely demise is very saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti,” the President tweeted.

Stating that he had worked extensively with Mohapatra in Gujarat and Central level, the Prime Minister said he had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. The Odisha Chief Minister said he was known for his administrative acumen while serving in various administrative capacities. In his condolence message, Pradhan said India has lost an able administrator due to his untimely death.