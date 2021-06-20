Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 200-bed Covid hospital to people of Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR / BHAWANIPATNA: Odisha saved many precious lives by supplying oxygen to as many as 18 states during the second wave of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the virtual inauguration of a 200-bed Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna on Saturday.

The hospital managed by Vedanta group has 16 ICU and HDU beds each and is equipped with ventilators and oxygen support. It also has a special ward for children. The Chief Minister said people of Kalahandi district and nearby areas will greatly benefit from the new hospital where diagnosis, treatment, medicine and food will be provided free of cost to the patients. As many as 75 staff including 14 doctors, three specialists and 25 para-medical staff have been posted at the facility which also has a well-equipped laboratory.

The Chief Minister cautioned people again about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic and stressed the need for adhering to Covid guidelines including wearing of double mask and vaccination. “Be it a pandemic or natural calamity, if we remain prepared, we can face it successfully,” he added. Referring to Covid management in the State, the Chief Minister said that work for setting up 15 oxygen plants has already started and it will be completed within the next two months. “Getting an opportunity for such humanitarian work during crisis is a matter of pride for people of Odisha,” he said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said there has been development of medical infrastructure in the district including setting up of a medical college. Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra said work on two oxygen plants to be set up in the district is going on. People of the district will get improved health facilities due to establishment of the new hospital, he added.

“The experience of working in Odisha is always different,” said Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal lauding the Chief Minister for his efficient handling of cyclone Yaas recently. “The Chief Minister remains concerned about the development of Kalahandi district,” Agarwal said.

Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, legislators of the district, chairman of WODC Asit Kumar Tripathy, chief secretary SC Mohapatra and senior officials were present during the virtual inauguration of the hospital at Bhubaneswar and Bhawanipatna.

