STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 200-bed Covid hospital to people of Kalahandi

The hospital managed by Vedanta group has 16 ICU and HDU beds each and is equipped with ventilators and oxygen support. It also has a special ward for children.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries at the virtual inauguration of the 200-bed Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Dignitaries at the virtual inauguration of the 200-bed Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR / BHAWANIPATNA: Odisha saved many precious lives by supplying oxygen to as many as 18 states during the second wave of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the virtual inauguration of a 200-bed Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna on Saturday. 

The hospital managed by Vedanta group has 16 ICU and HDU beds each and is equipped with ventilators and oxygen support. It also has a special ward for children. The Chief Minister said people of Kalahandi district and nearby areas will greatly benefit from the new hospital where diagnosis, treatment, medicine and food will be provided free of cost to the patients. As many as 75 staff including 14 doctors, three specialists and 25 para-medical staff have been posted at the facility which also has a well-equipped laboratory. 

The Chief Minister cautioned people again about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic and stressed the need for adhering to Covid guidelines including wearing of double mask and vaccination. “Be it a pandemic or natural calamity, if we remain prepared, we can face it successfully,” he added. Referring to Covid management in the State, the Chief Minister said that work for setting up 15 oxygen plants has already started and it will be completed within the next two months. “Getting an opportunity for such humanitarian work during crisis is a matter of pride for people of Odisha,” he said. 

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said there has been development of medical infrastructure in the district including setting up of a medical college. Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra said work on two oxygen plants to be set up in the district is going on. People of the district will get improved health facilities due to establishment of the new hospital, he added.

“The experience of working in Odisha is always different,” said Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal lauding the Chief Minister for his efficient handling of cyclone Yaas recently. “The Chief Minister remains concerned about the development of Kalahandi district,” Agarwal said. 

Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, legislators of the district, chairman of WODC Asit Kumar Tripathy, chief secretary SC Mohapatra and senior officials were present during the virtual inauguration of the hospital at Bhubaneswar and Bhawanipatna. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Naveen Patnaik COVID hospitals Odisha Kalahandi
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp