Odisha to experience heavy rain next week 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in the State next week. The regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Angul, and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and 16 other districts on Tuesday.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and eight other districts on Wednesday. “Thunderstorm with lightning is expected at one or two places in 14 districts on Monday,” said Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Due to steep pressure gradient and monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind reaching 40 to 50 km/hr and gusting up to 60 km/hr is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal.