Odisha government targets 3 lakh COVID vaccine jabs daily from Monday

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha government has decided to inoculate three lakh people every day from Monday. As per the strategy, at least five sessions will be conducted in each block and NAC, 10 sessions in each municipality and 20 in each municipal corporation.

The State has more than 13.94 lakh doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in stock. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre will supply vaccines for all age appropriate people from Monday and the states will make arrangements for smooth inoculation of beneficiaries.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked district officials to plan for both online and on-site registration based on feasibility. The beneficiaries already due for the second dose will also be mobilised to ensure timely vaccination.

While so far highest 2,71,480 doses have been administered on April 3 through 1,476 centres, more than two lakh beneficiaries got the jab every day between April 1 and 4 before the State faced shortage of vaccine due to inadequate supply.

The State has a population of 3.09 crore people of 18 years and above for which nearly 6.18 crore doses are required. Presently, the average daily coverage is less than 1.5 lakh doses.

The Centre will supply vaccines based on the consumption and wastage rate. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said although the State has the capability to administer vaccines to four lakh people a day, the target of three lakh has been set on the basis of vaccine availability.

"Since Central supply of vaccine depends on consumption, districts have been asked to completely utilise available stock (both Central and State supply) within the shortest possible time. They can set up additional sessions over and above the target and plan as per need," he said.

So far, 96,92,912 doses of vaccines have been administered in the State and 18 lakh people have got two doses of vaccine. On Sunday, as many as 15,320 people were administered vaccines.

The highest 30,000 inoculation target has been set for Bhubaneswar followed by 23,300 for Ganjam, 18,100 for Cuttack, 16,100 for Mayurbhanj, 15,500 for Balasore, 14,000 for Sundargarh, 12,300 for Jajpur, 11,800 for Keonjhar, 11,600 for Puri, 10,650 for Balangir and 10,000 each for Bhadrak, Bargarh and Kalahandi.