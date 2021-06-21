Seven bridges in pipeline for Bari, says MLA

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The State government will construct as many as seven bridges on Brahmani, Tantighai rivers and Dudhei nala which come under Bari constituency in Jajpur district, local legislator Sunanda Das has informed.

Talking to The New Indian Express on Saturday, the BJD MLA from Bari said around Rs 90 crore has been earmarked by the Roads and Building division of Panikoili for the bridges, which will be funded by NABARD.

Das said a high level bridge on Brahmani river near Kaipara under Bari block will be constructed for connecting Biraja Kshetra in Jajpur with Tulasi Kshetra in the neighbouring Kendrapada, and will boost tourism potential of both the districts by reducing the distance between the two famous pilgrim spots. As per the official estimate, Rs 33 crore would be spent on the project.

Likewise, another bridge on Tantighai river will be constructed in Chatumari at over Rs 23 crore. Five other bridges would be constructed to connect Bodua and Palasahi, Kantia and Routara on Tantighai river and Paghira and Rampa on Dudhei nala and two other places in the constituency.

Around Rs 34 crore would be spent on the bridges and approach roads, sources said. MLA Das also said required land for the proposed bridges has already been acquired by the district administration and all the bridges will be completed in two years.