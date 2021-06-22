Odisha government mulls quarterly assessment system to avoid evaluation issue for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Having faced problems in awarding marks to students in final examinations of secondary and higher secondary level, the State government has planned to do a quarterly assessment of students in the current 2020-21 academic session.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told The New Indian Express that they will soon implement a periodical assessment system for schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

Unlike the CBSE evaluation system that considered assessing a Class XII student based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board results, CHSE in Odisha has decided to evaluate a Plus II final-year student based on his/her Class X performance.

"The absence of internal assessment created a huge problem while working out alternative evaluation criteria for both matric and Plus II this year. If we had the results of internal tests, it would have been of immense help in evaluation of students," Dash said and added that based on this experience, the department will now ask schools to conduct internal tests.

He said the e-Mulyankan platform that has been designed recently will also act as a digital bank of practice tests and model questions that students can use to prepare for examinations. The teachers will also be able to conduct tests, mock examinations and final examinations through the portal.

Meanwhile, with no immediate possibility of reopening of schools for classroom teaching, the State government started live streaming of classes on YouTube platform for Class I to Class X students from Monday.

The live streaming of classes for the students of Classes IX and X will continue till July 31, while for Class I to VIII it has been launched for eight districts in the first phase till July 7. The lessons will be live-streamed for students of Class IX and X between 10:45 am and 1 pm from Monday to Friday every week.

Four classes will be held every day with 30 minutes duration for each. Classes for the students of Class I to III will be held from 9 am to 10 am while that for Class IV to VIII will be from 9 am to 10:30 am.