STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opposition parties in Odisha question 'Ashirbad' scheme aid for COVID-19 orphans

The Opposition political parties have also sought to know the method by which the government will arrive at the correct number of such children.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special scheme 'Ashirbad' for children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition BJP and Congress have raised questions on the initiative and asked what will happen to those who have lost both their parents prior to April 2020.

The Opposition political parties have also sought to know the method by which the government will arrive at the correct number of such children.

The government should first clarify how it will get the correct data about the orphans, former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said, adding that even now it is suppressing the number of COVID deaths in the State.

The Congress leader demanded that the State government should first try to come out with a correct list of such orphans or else there will be discrepancies in its implementation.

BJP State general secretary Golak Mohapatra demanded that the State government should include children who have lost their parents in natural calamities and not only due to the pandemic. "Odisha has seen many natural calamities during the last 21 years including several cyclones. Government should also find out children who have lost their parents to the calamities," he said.

Mohapatra also alleged that the Ashirbad scheme is a duplicate of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on May 30 for children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme announced by the Prime Minister will be funded from the PM CARES and take care of everything starting from their education, health and other requirements, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Ashirbad Ashirbad scheme BJP Congress Panchanan Kanungo Golak Mohapatra
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp