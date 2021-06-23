Mini urban forests grown on barren patches of Malkangiri in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amid growing concerns over global warming, the district’s Forest department has converted barren patches in Malkangiri and Balimela town into mini urban forests by using the Miyawaki technique to trap heat and create oxygen zones, in less than a year.

On Tuesday, Koraput-based Chief Conservator of Forest Sudipta Dash inaugurated an urban forest grown under the Miyawaki method near Jagannath temple in Balimela town. The forests have been developed under CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) APO scheme.

Earlier, urban forests were also developed in two-acre of land on the premises of the district headquarters hospital. Forests grown under the Miyawaki method - developed by Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert Dr Akira Miyawaki - have improved carbon dioxide absorption, reduced noise and dust, and added greener surface area as compared to monoculture plantation.

Malkangiri divisional forest officer (DFO) Pradeep Mirase said in such forests, trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser than traditional techniques, with any average plantation area supporting 45 saplings across 150 sq ft. The DFO said more such forests will be developed across the district in future.

Informing that growing such forests does not involve much expenditure and time, Mirase said, “Unlike conventional gardens, Miyawaki forests are maintenance-free, except for watering them for the first two-three years. Procurement of plants and digging up soil for preparation are the only costs involved. Miyawaki method calls for minimum human intervention.” Among others, assistant conservator of forest, Malkangiri Bibhuti Bhusan Behera and Balimela forest range officer Rama Chandra Madkami were present.