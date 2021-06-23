STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mini urban forests grown on barren patches of Malkangiri in Odisha

The Forest Department converted the area's barren patches through Miyawaki technique to trap heat and create oxygen zones.

Published: 23rd June 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

The urban forest developed in Balimela town I Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amid growing concerns over global warming, the district’s Forest department has converted barren patches in Malkangiri and Balimela town into mini urban forests by using the Miyawaki technique to trap heat and create oxygen zones, in less than a year.

On Tuesday, Koraput-based Chief Conservator of Forest Sudipta Dash inaugurated an urban forest grown under the Miyawaki method near Jagannath temple in Balimela town. The forests have been developed under CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) APO scheme.

Earlier, urban forests were also developed in two-acre of land on the premises of the district headquarters hospital. Forests grown under the Miyawaki method - developed by Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert Dr Akira Miyawaki - have improved carbon dioxide absorption, reduced noise and dust, and added greener surface area as compared to monoculture plantation. 

Malkangiri divisional forest officer (DFO) Pradeep Mirase said in such forests, trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser than traditional techniques, with any average plantation area supporting 45 saplings across 150 sq ft. The DFO said more such forests will be developed across the district in future.  

Informing that growing such forests does not involve much expenditure and time, Mirase said, “Unlike conventional gardens, Miyawaki forests are maintenance-free, except for watering them for the first two-three years. Procurement of plants and digging up soil for preparation are the only costs involved. Miyawaki method calls for minimum human intervention.” Among others, assistant conservator of forest, Malkangiri Bibhuti Bhusan Behera and Balimela forest range officer Rama Chandra Madkami were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha urban forest Miyawaki technique Odisha Malkangiri Malkangiri urban forest Odisha forest department
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp