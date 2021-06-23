Outrage over Google Map showing Odisha's Pati-Sonapur beach in Andhra

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the ongoing border issue between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the depiction of Pati-Sonapur beach in Ganjam as part of AP on Google Map has further fueled the fire among social outfits and locals in the district.

Raising strong objections, members of Utkal Sammilani have pointed out the ‘mistake’ by Google Map during a virtual media conference on Sunday and demanded immediate rectification of the faulty depiction on the web mapping platform.

Subrat Kumar Sahu, president of the district unit of the outfit, said they will also draw the attention of the Odisha government to the issue. Among other things, the outfit alleged that sand mafia and fishermen from AP are affecting the environment in and around Chilika Lake besides illegally transporting huge quantities of fish to the neighbouring state.

The members demanded immediate action against such activities. Besides, they also protested the non-inclusion of Odia language on the Swayam portal of the Central government meant for students.