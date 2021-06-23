STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpuri Bastralaya Cooperative Society suffered Rs 6 crore loss due to COVID pandemic

Though the lockdown has been partially relaxed and the outlets have opened now, the business is yet to gain pace, an official said.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

SAMBALPUR (ODISHA): Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society Limited saw a business loss of around Rs 6 crore during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of its outlets for around one and half months during the lockdown, an official said.

Though the lockdown has been partially relaxed and the outlets have opened now, the business is yet to gain pace, the official said.

Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Socieity Limited, is one of the largest and oldest weavers cooperative society of India.

Marketing Officer, Hemanta Kumar Mishra said: "There are 42 outlets of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, including 40 in Odisha and one in Mumbai besides one in Kolkata.

The lockdown began in the state from May 5 this year and the outlets were not allowed to operate till June 17, causing huge business loss.

" While the Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society generally makes a business of Rs 50 to Rs 55 crore per annum, it makes a business of around Rs 6 crore during the month of May and June every year.

But due to the closure of the outlets from May 5 to June 17, huge business loss was incurred this year, he said.

Mishra said, the Sambalpuri saree and other materials of Sambalpuri fabrics are sold during the marriage season besides for family functions and many marriages are held during May and June but the outlets remained closed during the main marketing season this year.

Moreover, many marriages were cancelled and family functions deferred due to the pandemic, he said, adding that online marketing of the Sambalpuri fabric was also poor and saree worth around Rs 4 lakh could be sold online during the lockdown period.

Though the outlets were closed, "we had given order for production to the weavers, who work for Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society Limited.

And hence, the closure failed to affect the income of those weavers," he said.

Around 15,000 weavers work for the cooperative society.

The weavers, who work independently and depend on the open markets to sell their products, faced a very hard time due to the lockdown, Mishra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpuri Bastralaya Cooperative Society
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp