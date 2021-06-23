STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Scheduled for February 2022, panchayat polls in Odisha likely to be delayed

Though the State Election Commission has written to the government thrice - two letters in January and one in March 2021 - to complete the exercise, the process is yet to be started.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

elections

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-tier panchayat polls scheduled for February 2022 are likely to be delayed as the State government is yet to complete the ward delimitation exercise and reservation of seats. Though the State Election Commission (SEC) has written to the government thrice - two letters in January and one in March 2021 - to complete the exercise, the process is yet to be started.

Secretary of SEC Rabindra Nath Sahu told mediapersons that the commission will start the ground work for holding elections as soon as the delimitation and reservation exercises are over. Official sources, however, said the delimitation and reservation work has been held up because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will only resume after the situation improves.

The tenure of elected representatives of all rural bodies across the State will end on March 10, 2022. So, the delimitation and reservation work will have to be completed before the polls.

The government will have to complete the reservation and delimitation work as per a Supreme Court order which asked the State to ensure 50 per cent reservation in panchayat elections. The reservation of seats was more than 50 per cent in 2017 panchayat election.

Sources said the government will have to amend provisions in the existing panchayat laws to comply with the Supreme Court order. The laws can be amended only during the next Assembly session which is likely to be held in July.

Similarly, elections to various urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State, which has been pending for more than two years, has been delayed over the same issue as the government is yet to amend the existing laws to determine the reservation and delimitation of seats.

The reservation of seats for SC, ST and OBC in the ULB polls will be possible only after necessary amendments to the existing Orissa Municipal Act-1950 and Orissa Municipal Corporation Act-2003. Targeting the government over the issue, former minister Panchanan Kanungo said process for postponing the polls has started as the ruling party does not want to face the people.

Car parking projects to be completed by August 31

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) will complete the two multi-level car parking projects at Rajmahal and Saheed Nagar by August 31. BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh, who reviewed progress of the projects recently, has asked the officials concerned to expedite the work and complete it within the revised deadline.

While the foundation stones for both the projects were laid in June 2017, around 20 per cent work at Saheed Nagar and 30 per cent at Rajmahal are pending.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha panchayat polls Odisha panchayat elections Odisha Election Commission
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp