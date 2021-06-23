Sub-inspectors recruitment process in Odisha to be computer-based

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to bring transparency in the sub-inspector recruitment process, the Odisha Police has decided to introduce computer-based written examination under the State's 5T initiative. This year, 477 sub-inspectors (SIs) will be appointed.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board said the evaluation will be computer-based with minimal human interference at all levels. For this purpose, a portal - https://odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/ - has been launched by the board to receive applications between June 22 and July 15.

The objective behind the technology driven recruitment is to simplify and bring transparency in the entire process. "This time, a single computer-based written examination of two papers having multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be held as compared to prelims and essay type main exams held earlier," said board Chairman YK Jethwa.

There will be no viva voce for the posts. An applicant will be able to appear for the computer-based examination (CBRE) of both the papers at the test centres on the same day. Tentatively, the exams will be held between August 8 and 16 this year. The government has allowed transgenders to appear for the examinations for the posts.

Once appointed, Odisha will become the second State after Tamil Nadu to engage transgenders in the police force. Around 7,426 applicants have registered on the portal and 1,890 submitted their applications till 6 pm on the day. The entire process to fill the current vacancies in the posts of SI is targeted to be completed by October.