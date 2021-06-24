Family in Odisha's Jeypore loses three male members to COVID-19

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In yet another tragic instance of homes being destroyed by COVID-19, a family in Jeypore has lost three male members to the deadly virus in a matter of just three days.

Harihara Nayak (70) along with his sons Kailash (37) and Khageswar (35) of Dangara village tested positive for Covid-19 on June 10. While Kailash and Khageswar were admitted to Jeypore Covid Hospital, their father was kept under home isolation. While Kailash succumbed to the virus on June 18, his brother and father passed away on June 19 and 20 respectively.

The brother duo is survived by their wives. Kailash has two minor kids. After the death of its breadwinners, the family now is in dire straits. Sources said Harihara and his son were petty farmers.

Meanwhile, Jeypore BDO SK Patnaik met the bereaved family. “We will ensure that the children are included under the Ashirbad scheme recently launched by the State government for Covid orphans,” he said.