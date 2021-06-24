Odisha Class X Board examination results to be announced on June 25

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The results of the annual Class X Board examinations will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Friday.

Perhaps for the first time, the matriculation results will be announced without any written examination. The state government had decided not to conduct the annual examination this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official release of the BSE, the results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations 2021 will be published simultaneously at 4 pm.

The results will be declared at BSE's headquarters at Cuttack following approval of the Examination Committee, stated the release.

The results would be made available in the websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the examinees can also able to avail their examination result on their mobile phones through SMS.

They will have to write OR01 space<roll number> and send it through SMS to 5676750 to get their result on their mobile phones, the BSE informed.

Earlier, the Board had announced it would adopt an alternative method of assessment to award marks to more than six lakh Class X students in the state.