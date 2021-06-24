STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Class X Board examination results to be announced on June 25

Perhaps for the first time, the matriculation results will be announced without any written exam. The state government had decided not to conduct the annual exam this year due to the pandemic.

Published: 24th June 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The results of the annual Class X Board examinations will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Friday.

Perhaps for the first time, the matriculation results will be announced without any written examination. The state government had decided not to conduct the annual examination this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official release of the BSE, the results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations 2021 will be published simultaneously at 4 pm.

The results will be declared at BSE's headquarters at Cuttack following approval of the Examination Committee, stated the release.

The results would be made available in the websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the examinees can also able to avail their examination result on their mobile phones through SMS.

They will have to write OR01 space<roll number> and send it through SMS to 5676750 to get their result on their mobile phones, the BSE informed.

Earlier, the Board had announced it would adopt an alternative method of assessment to award marks to more than six lakh Class X students in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Class X
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp