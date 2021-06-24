STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in plastic consumption raises pollution concerns in Odisha's Sambalpur

With increased demand for home deliveries during the second wave and no recycling or disposal system in place, the city is witnessing mounds of single-use plastic products.

Published: 24th June 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic dumped at a place in Budharaja area under SMC | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  With most people seeking home delivery of groceries and cooked food during the second wave of the pandemic, plastic waste has turned into a menace in the city.  Besides, social organisations distributing food to the poor and needy amid the lockdown also use non-recyclable plastic pouches. 

Even the food served at hospitals and Covid care centres is supplied in disposable plastic pouches and plates. With no recycling or disposal system in place, the city is witnessing mounds of single-use plastic products including bags, containers and disposables littered all over, raising concerns about plastic pollution.

Though the problem of increased plastic use was prevalent last year also, it has increased sharply this year due to lack of planning and measures to curb the menace. The litter apart, stray animals especially cattle are found eating that plastic while rummaging through the wastes.

“We have come across many incidents during our cleanliness drives where cattle were seen feeding on plastic waste or facing health issues with plastic stuck in their system. These plastics are even clogging drains at places,” said Shubham Sharma, who is engaged in a number of cleaning drives and animal rescue in the city.

However, Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Subhankar Mohanty differs. He said segregation of plastic waste is happening at the source itself due to increased awareness after composting plants were made operational. This, he said, is making waste management easy.

“Most of the waste is being recycled at our plants and the non-recyclable plastic disposed of through appropriate sources. Due to Covid duty, we are unable to keep a check on the use of plastic in the market. But with markets opening up, we will soon launch drives to check the use of banned plastic products,” he added.

 However, the solution to this cannot be achieved single-handedly, says Sharma who suggests the matter needs sensitisation of local enterprises to opt for alternative to plastics. “It is very disappointing to see use of plastic in hospitals and CCCs, while our SHGs are manufacturing eco-friendly leaf plates. SMC should ensure least plastic use and promote a safer option,” added Sharma. In the absence of inspection by the civic body, the street vendors at most markets have started using banned plastic bags again.
 

