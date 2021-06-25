Funds for Odisha's largest tribal development agency dropped from crores to just Rs 58,000

Prashant Sahu By

Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Nabarangpur district received Rs 58,000 in the fiscal year 2020-21. Compare this with allocations to other districts. Jeypore ITDA received Rs 84.20 lakh; Koraput received Rs 1.22 crore; Rayagada Rs 81.80 lakh, Gunupur Rs 2.13 crore and Malkanagiri got nearly Rs 2.39 crore. Kalahandi’s Thumul Rampur ITDA got Rs 49 lakh.

Incidentally, Nabarangpur ITDA is the largest in the State. The district’s population comprises around 70 per cent from scheduled castes and tribes. In 2019-2020, it was sanctioned Rs 2.86 crore while the previous year, it was provided Rs 5.56 crore, making last year’s funds release the lowest in half a decade.

As per 2011 census, around 57.35 per cent of population of Nabarangpur has never attended any school. There are many remote villages which are cut-off from the block and district headquarters. Amid tall claims of both the Central and State governments of bringing about significant improvement in human development indicators in tribal areas through its slew of welfare programmes, Nabarangpur presents a sad picture of neglect and official apathy.

In view of the state of affairs in Nabarangpur, ITDA, Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihood Programme (OTELP) and Special Development Councils (SDC) were implemented to improve socio-economic indices through livelihood support and food security.

However, the State government has stopped OTELP in Nabarangpur since March 31 this year. As many as 119 villages in five blocks of Kosagumuda, Papadahandi, Jharigam, Tentulikhunti and Dabugaon were identified for setting up 50 watershed projects under OTELP which was launched in the district in 2009. Technical assistance for better farming, seeds and agriculture requirement were also provided to tribals under the scheme.

These apart, plans were made to buy forest produce directly from tribals residing in remote areas and steps taken to provide housing units to the homeless and land leases to landless under OTELP. Various programmes were also undertaken to increase efficiency of tribal women and youths. With the government stopping the scheme, the programmes have come to a grinding halt.

On Thursday, the Project Level Committee (PLC) meeting, chaired by Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra met here. MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, 4 MLAs, ZP president, all block chairpersons, ADM, Sub Collector, PD DRDA, PD Watersheds were present.

The people’s representatives expressed concern over non-release of funds to Nabarangpur ITDA for the current financial year. A resolution demanding release of funds was adopted. Contacted, Collector Mishra said he has placed proposals for projects to the government for approval. The delay in allocation of funds was caused by the pandemic, he sought to clarify.

Meanwhile, the Special Development Council, set up by the government to protect culture and tradition of tribals, is no more in force after its dissolution last year. The government provided special grants to revive language, art and culture of tribals under the council.