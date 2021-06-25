STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groom walks out of wedlock protesting absence of mutton at feast, marries another woman

When Patra came to know that mutton had not been cooked for the wedding party, he called off the marriage taking everyone by surprise. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A man walked out on his bride on the wedding day after her family failed to serve mutton in the feast at Sukinda on Wednesday. The 27-year-old groom, identified as Ramakant Patra, later married another woman of the area before returning home. Bizarre but true.

Sources said Patra, a resident of Rebanapalaspal in neighbouring Keonjhar district, reached Bandhagaon village in Sukinda block with baraatis in a procession to marry on Wednesday afternoon. On reaching the venue, they were welcomed by the bride’s family and after necessary rituals,  taken to the dining hall for lunch.

Before the food was served, members of the wedding party demanded mutton curry. As the same was not prepared, the baraatis entered into an argument with the bride’s family members and those serving food. The situation turned ugly and soon blew out of proportion. When Patra came to know that mutton had not been cooked for the wedding party, he called off the marriage taking everyone by surprise.

Though the bride’s family members pleaded with him and tried to persuade him to change his mind, all their efforts went in vain as the groom left the place along with his kin. Patra went to a relative’s house at Gandhapala village of Kuhika panchayat in Sukinda where they stayed for the rest of the day.

He later married another woman of Phulajhara in Tamka the same night before returning to Keonjhar, sources said. No complaint was lodged with the local police in this connection. Such high-handedness by grooms and their families used to be reported in the 1980s.

