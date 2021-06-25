STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha class X results to be declared at 4 pm on June 25, here's how to check

For those students, who did not appear in the Class X practice tests, the Class IX marks have been considered.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha students

Odisha students celebrating on the last day of matric examination. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the Class X results at around 4 pm on Friday. For the first time, the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination are going to be declared without students appearing the test.

According to an official release of BSE, the results of annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations-2021 will be placed before the examination committee of the Board at 1 pm. After being approved by the committee, the results will be published at 4 pm.

Students may check their results on the official websites of BSE at www.bseodisha.ac.in or www.bseodisha.nic.in after 6 pm. In case students are not able to check the result due to non availability of internet, they can access it through SMS. Students will have to type OR01 (Roll Number) and send SMS to 5676750.

As per the evaluation criteria fixed by the Board in view of the cancellation of exams, marks of Class IX half yearly and annual examinations along with marks of second, third and fourth practice tests of Class X on a weightage ratio of 40:60 have been taken into consideration. For those students, who did not appear in the Class X practice tests, the Class IX marks have been considered.

Around six lakh students had registered for the Class X board examination for 2021 academic year. Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 4.21 lakh passed with overall pass percentage of 78.76.

