Odisha to roll out Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for children on June 30

As per the vaccine protocol, the first dose will be administered to children aged six weeks, second dose at the age of 14 weeks and third dose after nine months

Published: 25th June 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it would roll out the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the universal immunisation programme in the state on June 30.

As decided, six-week-old children will be administered the first dose across the state on the launch date. The Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to make arrangements for the smooth conduct of the vaccination drive.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said three doses of vaccine will be administered to the children. As per the vaccine protocol, the first dose will be administered to children aged six weeks, second dose at the age of 14 weeks and third dose after nine months, he said.

Health department sources said after the state level launch, the districts will start administering the vaccine to the beneficiaries by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.  

The district officials have been asked to conduct extensive IEC activities to create awareness among the community. Along with their health team, senior officers will participate in the state level launch through virtual mode.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the vaccination will benefit eight lakh children annually in reducing risk of morbidity and mortality due to pneumonia and meningitis.

“The officials have been directed to ensure that the awareness activities are conducted as planned for successful launching of the PCV in the state and take periodic reviews on its successful rollout,” he added.

