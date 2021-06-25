Orphaned before Covid-19, children left in the cold

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As the government turns its focus on rehabilitation of children orphaned by Covid-19, those who lost their parents before the pandemic broke out have been left in the cold. With the existing social welfare schemes yet to reach them due to the prevailing situation, most of them have been pushed into child labour and are living in abject penury.

After losing both his parents two years back, Shyam Kolha (17) of the remote Rengali village under Daleisara panchayat in Lahunipada block, dropped out of school and took up work as a daily wager to support his two siblings. Soon, his younger brother Baga (15) also joined work and together, they are toiling hard to sustain the family which includes sister Laxmi (13) a student of Class VII.

The orphaned siblings belong to the Munda tribe. Their father Sambharu died in 2018 and mother Sudura a year later. The minors only get PDS rice and have a dilapidated mud house for shelter. Similar is the tale of Dambru Munda (16) of Badjol village in Phuljor panchayat. After death of his father NM Munda a few years back, mother Mukta worked as a daily labourer to sustain her four children.

Two years back, Mukta fell ill forcing Dambru to drop out of school and take up work as a daily wager. Mukta died in early 2020 leaving Dambru to sustain his brother Phagu (14) and sisters Chandra (12) and Anju (10). Lahunipada block development officer (BDO) Danai Charan Tudu said his office has no information about the orphaned children of Daleisara and Phuljhor panchayats. After primary inquiry, recommendation would be made to the district administration for their rehabilitation.

Sundargarh Sub-Collector and in-charge district social welfare officer Abhimanyu Behera said identification of children orphaned after April, 2020 is underway on a war-footing for their rehabilitation. Admitting that children orphaned before the pandemic are also suffering, he hoped that the ongoing identification process would also find out such kids leading to their rehabilitation under the existing welfare schemes.

District child welfare officer Sribanta Jena said so far, 11 children have been identified as orphans during Covid-19. He claimed that 19 orphans under kinship care, who lost their parents before the pandemic, are receiving sponsorship support.

However, the administration’s claims are contrary to the reality. After their disabled father Isaq Barua went missing in July last year, Easter Barua (17) and her three minor brothers Rohit, Sudhir and Samuel of the backward Jaratola hamlet in Hatioda village under Gurundia block’s Kucheta panchayat were literally orphaned as their mother had died seven years ago. Except PDS rice, the siblings are yet to get any help for their rehabilitation.