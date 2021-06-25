STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha ULBs asked to spend 25 pc of their fund on slums

Amid talks of urban elections, the State government on Thursday asked all civic bodies to spend 25 per cent (pc) of their budget on development of slums in their jurisdiction.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha children

A group of children rides a trolley to collect water from standposts near Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid talks of urban elections, the State government on Thursday asked all civic bodies to spend 25 per cent (pc) of their budget on development of slums in their jurisdiction. Around Rs 724 crore of the total budget has been earmarked for the purpose in 2020-21 and 2021-22 by the Housing and Urban Development department. 

Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak in a letter to municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and NACs said as per the gazette notification of the State government issued in August 2020 after necessary amendments to Odisha Municipal Act-1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act-2003, not less than 25 pc of the budget under capital expenditure will be spent for providing basic services and infrastructure to slums in urban local bodies (ULBs). The spending should be strictly monitored on regular basis and quarterly target should be fixed, he added. 

According to the department, around Rs 2,895 crore had been set aside for the ULBs under different heads of budget for 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal of which Rs 723.75 crore go for slum development. Around `97.11 crore will be spent by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) under this head in the State Capital, where the total number of authorised and unauthorised slums is 430. The total budget allocated to BMC under capital expenditure is around `388 crore.

Around `70 crore will be spent in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) jurisdiction, while `39 crore will be utilised in Berhampur. Similarly, `41 crore will be spent in Sambalpur and `38 crore in Rourkela. 

Sources said the move may prove significant in wooing the economically weaker section and urban poor ahead of the urban polls that has already been delayed by more than two years. The polls are likely to be delayed further as Odisha government is yet to amend the existing laws to determine the ward delimitation and reservation of seats, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha slums Slums
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp