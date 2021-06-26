CM Naveen Patnaik lays stones for oxygen plants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated healthcare infrastructure and laid foundation stones for multiple medical oxygen storage and generation plants at different hospitals in seven districts to strengthen preparedness against Covid-19.

The oxygen storage and generation plants would come up in Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. The plants will have storage capacity of six kilolitre liquid oxygen.

The Chief Minister said work on setting up oxygen plants has already started in 30 districts and these facilities will start functioning within next two months. Besides, he inaugurated Covid wards with oxygen facility at Athamallik and Pallahara sub-divisional hospitals, isolation wards with oxygen facility at Madhapur and Kishorenagar CHCs and PHCs at Boinda and Thakurmunda and a vaccination centre at district headquarters hospital in Deogarh.