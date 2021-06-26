NGT notice to Cuttack collector on Baliyatra site

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over alleged change in the physical characteristics of Mahanadi riverbed in Cuttack, where the annual Baliyatra is held, has taken a new turn with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issuing notices to the authorities following allegations of non-compliance of its order.

The NGT’s east zone bench has issued the notices to Cuttack Collector, Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Vice-Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority after a petition alleged non-compliance of the panel’s order issued on October 15, 2017, while allowing Baliyatra to be held on the riverbed there.

The NGT had allowed Baliyatra to be held on the condition that the riverbed shall be completely restored by ninth day of commencement of the festival. The collector was also directed to file a compliance report to the Registry of NGT within a month of completion of the festival every year.

The tribunal had also directed the district administration to ensure no construction debris and municipal waste etc are illegally dumped on the riverbed. While evicting all illegal encroachments and constructions on the riverbed, the district administration was also directed to submit an action taken report every six months.

While issuing the notices returnable within four weeks on Tuesday, the green panel directed the respondents to place their counter affidavits specifying candidly and categorically as to whether the direction given by this tribunal in its order had been complied with or not and why six months’ monthly report has not been filed.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We also direct that the collector, Cuttack, shall file his personal affidavit explaining why the order of the Tribunal has not been complied with and why six months’ monthly report has not been filed and what action has been taken towards compliance of the Tribunal’s direction”.

Around 421 acre of the riverbed has been reclaimed for Baliyatra riverfront improvement project and new campus of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, violating environmental norms, the petition alleged.

