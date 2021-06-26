‘Sick’ Trinity on fruit diet, devotees barred from Lord Alarnath darshan

By Express News Service

PURI: The Trinity in Srimandir was provided fruits and Pana (energy drink) in the Anasar Ghara (sick room) on Friday. Believed to be suffering from fever after the grand bath, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will remain in Anasar Ghara for 15 days. Earlier, the deities were treated by the Sri Jagannath temple physician with herbal drugs.

Since no one other than Daita servitors are allowed to go into the sick room, a painted image of the deities called ‘Patti Dian’ was affixed on the Anasar Ghara door. The cooked bhog during the Anasar period was offered to these images by servitors.

Meanwhile, the district administration has clamped Section 144 around the Alarnath Deb temple in Brahmagiri, around 23 km from Puri. Barred from having darshan of the Trinity due to Anasar, devotees visit Alarnath Deb temple in large numbers ever year. It is believed that during the Anasar period, Lord Jagannath manifests in the form of Lord Alarnath. As a result, devotees rush to have darshan of Alarnath and taste the kheer, a special delicacy offered to the deity.

Anticipating a huge rush, the administration has deployed police force to prevent gathering of devotees in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the district. Priests are performing the daily rituals of Alarnath Deb by adhering to Covid-19 protocols in absence of devotees.