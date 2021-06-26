Udayagiri tribals up in arms against power plant

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Accusing the authorities of Meenakshi Power Ltd of ignoring the interests of locals, hundreds of tribals including women locked the private company’s plant at the Maoist-infested Udayagiri in Mathili block on Friday.

The tribals staged demonstration in front of the plant and raised slogans against the company authorities. They said the plant was allowed to be set up in the area after the Andhra Pradesh-based company promised to ensure development of the remote villages and provide employment to unemployed local youths. However, the authorities have done nothing for the locals.

Development continues to elude the region as nothing has been done under its peripheral development scheme, they alleged They further alleged that Meenakshi Power plant was only serving the interests of politicians not the villagers since its establishment. “The company is making huge profits from the power generated here but it is only serving the interests of a few politicians and bureaucrats,” the tribals alleged.

The company has kept more land in its possession than what was given to it to set up the plant but the district administration is silent on the issue, the agitators alleged. Later, Mathili police led by IIC Raghunath Majhi rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate protestors. The agitation was called off after officials of Meenakshi Power arrived at the spot and sought two months’ time to look into the demands of the tribals. The villagers warned the company authorities of intensifying their agitation if their demands are not met within the stipulated time.