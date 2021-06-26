STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Udayagiri tribals up in arms against power plant

The tribals staged demonstration in front of the plant and raised slogans against the company authorities.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals staging demonstration in front of Meenakshi power plant at Udayagiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Accusing the authorities of Meenakshi Power Ltd of ignoring the interests of locals, hundreds of tribals including women locked the private company’s plant at the Maoist-infested Udayagiri in Mathili block on Friday. 

The tribals staged demonstration in front of the plant and raised slogans against the company authorities. They said the plant was allowed to be set up in the area after the Andhra Pradesh-based company promised to ensure development of the remote villages and provide employment to unemployed local youths. However, the authorities have done nothing for the locals.

Development continues to elude the region as nothing has been done under its peripheral development scheme, they alleged They further alleged that Meenakshi Power plant was only serving the interests of politicians not the villagers since its establishment. “The company is making huge profits from the power generated here but it is only serving the interests of a few politicians and bureaucrats,” the tribals alleged. 

The company has kept more land in its possession than what was given to it to set up the plant but the district administration is silent on the issue, the agitators alleged. Later, Mathili police led by IIC Raghunath Majhi rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate protestors. The agitation was called off after officials of Meenakshi Power arrived at the spot and sought two months’ time to look into the demands of the tribals. The villagers warned the company authorities of intensifying their agitation if their demands are not met within the stipulated time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi Power Ltd Tribal agitation Udayagiri tribals Tribal protest Odisha tribals Power plant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp