12 patients in Puri District Headquarters Hospital fall sick after injection

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 12 patients undergoing treatment in the male medicine ward of the district headquarters hospital here fell sick after being administered injection on Saturday. Sources said the doctor doing rounds in the ward prescribed Cefoperazone and Sulbactam 1500 mg injection to the patients. Accordingly, the nurse on duty administered the injection to 12 patients at around 4 pm.

However, all of them developed fever suddenly and complained of chill and vomiting. Attendants Rasmita Swain and Susama Mallick said soon after taking the injection, the patients started trembling and vomiting.

“When we confronted the nurse, she said the injections were administered as per the doctor’s prescription,” they alleged.

Following the incident, angry attendants raised a hue and cry alleging that their patients were administered wrong injection. Soon, two doctors rushed to the ward and told the nurse to administer another injection to the affected patients. While condition of 10 patients improved, two are still serious.

Sources said the vials of the prescribed injections were supplied by Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC). Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Pranab Shankar Das said doctors are monitoring the health condition of patients who fell sick while the drugs inspector has seized the used injection bottles.

​Drugs inspector Satyabrat Giri said since the vials were supplied by OMSC, the used bottles would be sent to the State laboratory for analysis.