STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

12 patients in Puri District Headquarters Hospital fall sick after injection

Sources said the doctor doing rounds in the ward prescribed Cefoperazone and Sulbactam 1500 mg injection to the patients.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Injection

All of them developed fever suddenly and complained of chill and vomiting. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 12 patients undergoing treatment in the male medicine ward of the district headquarters hospital here fell sick after being administered injection on Saturday. Sources said the doctor doing rounds in the ward prescribed Cefoperazone and Sulbactam 1500 mg injection to the patients. Accordingly, the nurse on duty administered the injection to 12 patients at around 4 pm.

However, all of them developed fever suddenly and complained of chill and vomiting. Attendants Rasmita Swain and Susama Mallick said soon after taking the injection, the patients started trembling and vomiting. 

“When we confronted the nurse, she said the injections were administered as per the doctor’s prescription,” they alleged.

Following the incident, angry attendants raised a hue and cry alleging that their patients were administered wrong injection. Soon, two doctors rushed to the ward and told the nurse to administer another injection to the affected patients. While condition of 10 patients improved, two are still serious.

Sources said the vials of the prescribed injections were supplied by Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC). Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Pranab Shankar Das said doctors are monitoring the health condition of patients who fell sick while the drugs inspector has seized the used injection bottles.

​Drugs inspector Satyabrat Giri said since the vials were supplied by OMSC, the used bottles would be sent to the State laboratory for analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp