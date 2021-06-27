Ambulance driver in Odisha dumps Covid positive pregnant woman along roadside at night

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver abandoned a Covid positive pregnant woman and her mother-in-law on Cuttack-Naugaon stretch of national highway at Balia within Biridi police limits on Friday night.

The 23-year-old woman was being shifted from Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack when the incident took place. Sources said the woman, a resident of Mohammadpur in Tirtol was admitted to Manijanaga community health centre for delivery.

She developed fever following which doctors advised her to get admitted to the DHH for Covid test and necessary treatment. She tested positive for Covid and was referred to SCB after her condition worsened.

Accordingly, she and her mother-in-law, identified as Sujata Barik, boarded a private ambulance engaged by the DHH on rent basis.

After travelling a few kms, driver Ajaya Mallick of Galupada reportedly started to drive the ambulance rashly. Experiencing labour pain, the woman raised objection following which the driver allegedly misbehaved with the duo.

At around 11 pm in the night, Mallick reportedly asked the duo to get off the vehicle at Balia before speeding away. Some locals spotted the duo and informed Biridi police. Later, they were taken to the DHH. Biridi police also caught hold of Mallick and handed him and his vehicle to their Jagatsinghpur counterparts.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Chandra Sahoo said police informed the district health officials about the ambulance driver’s action. Additional district medical officer Ajaya Swain said the DHH authorities have terminated the contract with Mallick and handed over his ambulance to the Regional Transport Officer.