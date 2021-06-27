Odisha Police arrests engineer responsible for ATM thefts

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela police has arrested a young engineer of an ATM cash replenishment company on the charge of stealing cash worth Rs 34 lakh from different ATMs of private and nationalised banks.

Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the accused, identified as Harishchandra Das, was produced in court on Saturday.

​Taking advantage of his access to different ATMs of three banks over a period of nearly one year, Das stole around Rs 34 lakh.

The private company in which Das worked was assigned to fill cash in 16 ATMs of Bank of Baroda, HDFC and ICICI.

Bhamoo informed that the accused was engaged to repair technical faults of ATMs and exploiting the situation, he used to illegally remove cash from the machines. Das committed the thefts all by himself and his modus operandi was same.

The ATM thefts had come to light during audits by banks. The SP said if needed, the accused would be taken on remand for further investigation.