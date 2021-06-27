Two held for duping youths on job pretext in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two persons were arrested by Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday for allegedly duping two unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them jobs.

The victims Bipin Pradhan and his friend Dillip Swain alleged they had paid Rs 50,000 each to two local contractors, Asutosh Swain and Abhaya Rout in 2017 for jobs in a leading shipping service company.

After waiting for a few months and not seeing any offer coming their way, the two questioned the contractors and demanded their money back but faced intimidation in return.

Pradhan and Swain filed separate FIRs with the STF, Bhubaneswar on January 17, 2018 and the police registered two cases under Section 420, 506 and 34 of IPC and Section 25 and 27 of Indian Arms Act.

Three years later, acting on a tip off, STF team raided the houses of the accused and arrested them on Saturday. They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kujang which rejected their bail pleas. The accused were sent to Kujang sub jail.