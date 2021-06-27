STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers on job strike at Kaniha mine in Odisha

The agitating villagers had shut the mine, which supplies coal to the NTPC power plant at Kaniha, on Thursday for a day demanding fulfillment of their demands. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Seeking jobs for mine-displaced people in private contract agencies engaged in Kaniha mines, villagers of Jarada panchayat are on dharna for the last two days in front of the Open Cast Project office here. However, mines activities have not been hampered.

Later in the evening, after the local administration asked the protesters to desist from halting mine activities, they took to dharna in front of the project office.

Ranjit Samal, a village leader said, "There are many private companies operating as contract agencies in the mines which engage manpower from outside whereas locals who lost their land here are without jobs. We demand immediate employment failing which we will intensify our agitation."

General manager of Kaniha mine K Roul confirmed that the villagers are on dharna since Friday and are demanding employment by private contractors in Kaniha mine.

​“A meeting was held with villagers in the presence of the local administration wherein it was decided that their demands would be met after the rainy season as manpower requirement is low during this period,” he said.

Till reports last came in, the stir was on.

