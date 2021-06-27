STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found with throat slit beside injured child; Odisha police suspect mother was raped, murdered

The accused slit the woman’s throat before hitting her head with a stone as blood was coming out from a deep wound when police reached the spot.

Police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An unidentified young woman was found murdered with her throat slit in a mangrove forest near Kandarapatia village within Jamboo Marine police limits here on Saturday. A three-year-old boy with serious head injuries was also spotted near the woman’s body, sending shockwaves throughout the region.

The woman, believed to be in her early twenties, and the kid were first spotted by some pedestrians in the morning. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered. She may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the  mangrove forest. The accused also tried to kill the child by smashing his head with a stone. But luckily, the boy survived with a deep wound, informed Jamboo Marine IIC Maheswar Sethi.

The accused slit the woman’s throat before hitting her head with a stone as blood was coming out from a deep wound when police reached the spot. The IIC said CCTV footage of a jewellery shop near the village shows an unidentified man riding a motorcycle with the woman and boy on Friday night. Efforts are on to identify the man and trace him.

Sethi further said the woman was wearing a yellow saree. “We have requested the public to provide information about the deceased, the injured boy and the accused,” he said.  The woman’s body was sent to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for autopsy. The boy was first admitted to the DHH and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as his condition was critical. 

A scientific team with sniffer dog have been pressed into service for investigation. After getting the autopsy report, police will know the exact cause of the murder. “We have shared the details of the woman’s body and injured child with all neighbouring police stations for their identification. Investigation is on and we hope to nab the suspect soon,” the IIC added.

