STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Residents build road on their own after waiting years for Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Sources said more than 30 families are residing in Sriram Colony, 150 metre away from Cuttack-Chandbali state highway.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fed up by the apathy, the residents decided to do it themselves by contributing money from their own pockets.

Fed up by the apathy, the residents decided to do it themselves by contributing money from their own pockets.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  After waiting for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to construct a road for them for a decade, residents of Sriram Colony in Jagatpur here have taken on the stupendous task of building it on their own. 

The civic body failed to construct a road even after repeated requests over the years by the residents. Fed up by the apathy, the residents decided to do it themselves by contributing money from their own pockets.

Sources said more than 30 families are residing in Sriram Colony, 150 metre away from Cuttack-Chandbali state highway. However, the residents had been facing problems in communication as the 150 metre-long kutcha road from the highway to the colony becomes unusable during rainy season.

Situation often worsens with heavy rains causing overflowing of a pond adjacent to the road resulting in knee-deep water over it for days together. As there is no drainage system, the colony has to remain marooned during the rainy season.

The residents claimed that they had approached the civic body several times with their demand for construction of a proper road but to no avail. “The CMC authorities turned a deaf ear to addressing the problem. With no other option, we decided to build the road ourselves and brought a JCB machine to start constructing the road,” said a resident Ashok Kumar Sahu. 

“During elections, local political leaders who come to us for votes too promise to make efforts for the road but after polls they forget it. The elected Council is no longer in force and Cuttack is being administered by babus now. The so-called efficient babus are no better,” rued another resident Akhay Samal. 

CMC Executive Engineer DR Tripathy, who declined to comment on the issue, said steps would have been taken for construction of the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Residents build road Odisha
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp