STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Time to convert Covid crisis into opportunity: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation but it is the best time to convert the crisis into an opportunity, said Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. 

Published: 28th June 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. (File Photo| Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation but it is the best time to convert the crisis into an opportunity, said Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. 

Speaking at the virtual round table on ‘Covid-19 Impact on Education/Higher Education and Way Forward’, organised by FICCI Odisha State Council here on Sunday, the Minister said the second wave of the pandemic has devastated the economy and social condition of individuals and states. “But we must convert the crisis into an opportunity. We have to do this as there is no other alternative,” he said. 

Sahoo said for the last one-and-a-half years, both the economy and social life have been impacted by the pandemic but one has to learn to cope and live with the situation.  FICCI Odisha State Council chairperson and Sambad Group MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik said FICCI aims  to get leaders in education sector together so that they can address the issues of the sector and present it to the government. 

Industry and SDTE department secretary Hemant Sharma, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta and founder of KMBB Group of Educational Institutions Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also spoke at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Kumar Sahoo Odisha covid coronavirus
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp