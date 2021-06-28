Time to convert Covid crisis into opportunity: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation but it is the best time to convert the crisis into an opportunity, said Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

Speaking at the virtual round table on ‘Covid-19 Impact on Education/Higher Education and Way Forward’, organised by FICCI Odisha State Council here on Sunday, the Minister said the second wave of the pandemic has devastated the economy and social condition of individuals and states. “But we must convert the crisis into an opportunity. We have to do this as there is no other alternative,” he said.

Sahoo said for the last one-and-a-half years, both the economy and social life have been impacted by the pandemic but one has to learn to cope and live with the situation. FICCI Odisha State Council chairperson and Sambad Group MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik said FICCI aims to get leaders in education sector together so that they can address the issues of the sector and present it to the government.

Industry and SDTE department secretary Hemant Sharma, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta and founder of KMBB Group of Educational Institutions Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also spoke at the event.