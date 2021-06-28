With good rains, Odisha farmers begin work for kharif season

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With monsoon rains lashing most parts of Koraput district, agricultural activities have begun in full swing for the ensuing kharif season. Cultivation work has reportedly picked up pace since last four days as per the plans of Agriculture department. The department has set a target to cultivate 97,400 hectare (ha) of paddy and 1,98,300 ha of non-paddy crops across 14 blocks.

Sources said, an average rainfall of 20mm recorded in most of the paddy and nonpaddy chunks in the district has been conducive for crop activities. As it is , farmers of Upper Kolab ayacut areas in Jeypore sub -division will get irrigation water from July 1 till October for ensuing kharif season, as scheduled by the project authorities. About 42,500 ha will be irrigated in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra pockets, benefitting around 35,000 farmers in these areas.

A farmer Krushna Gouda of Akamba village said if such weather conditions continue for next couple of days, sowing and transplantation of paddy will take place as per plans. Meanwhile, Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar reviewed farming activities in the district and asked officials to provide good seeds, fertilisers to cater to the needs of farmers under Kharif plan. Recently, farmers of Jeypore sub-division completed activities for the rabi season which began in January this year.