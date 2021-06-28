STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With good rains, Odisha farmers begin work for kharif season

Sources said, an average rainfall of 20mm recorded in most of the paddy and non paddy chunks in the district has been conducive for crop activities.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers preparing for kharif cultivation at Bodakudi

Farmers preparing for kharif cultivation at Bodakudi | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With monsoon rains lashing most parts of Koraput district, agricultural activities have begun in full swing for the ensuing kharif season. Cultivation work has reportedly picked up pace since last four days as per the plans of Agriculture department. The department has set a target to cultivate 97,400 hectare (ha) of paddy and 1,98,300 ha of non-paddy crops across 14 blocks. 

Sources said, an average rainfall of 20mm recorded in most of the paddy and nonpaddy chunks in the district has been conducive for crop activities. As it is , farmers of Upper Kolab ayacut areas in Jeypore sub -division will get irrigation water from July 1 till October for ensuing kharif season, as scheduled by the project authorities. About 42,500 ha will be irrigated in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra pockets, benefitting around 35,000 farmers in these areas.

A farmer Krushna Gouda of Akamba village said if such weather conditions continue for next couple of days, sowing and transplantation of paddy will take place as per plans. Meanwhile, Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar reviewed farming activities in the district and asked officials to provide good seeds, fertilisers to cater to the needs of farmers under Kharif plan. Recently, farmers of Jeypore sub-division completed activities for the rabi season which began in January this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kharif season Odisha farmers
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp