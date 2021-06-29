STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fish pond motive in former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University’s murder

On June 2, the accused and two of his associates assaulted the watchman of the ponds following which Anjan lodged an FIR with police.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

A profusely bleeding Raj Naik was rushed to a private nursing home at Jharsuguda where he breathed his last. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A day after former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Prof Dhruba Raj Naik was hacked to death at Kuaramal village in Laikera, police on Monday said the accused killed the octogenarian over the lease of a fish pond. 

Prabin Dhurua, the accused, was earlier arrested for illegally fishing in Naik’s pond. Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Das said the Rs 100 demand by Dhurua was an excuse to murder 83-year-old Naik. After his release from jail, Dhurua was waiting for an opportunity to avenge his arrest. Three years back, Naik had given his two fish ponds on lease to one Anjan Kumar Bag. But Dhurua along with some locals was stealing fish from the ponds. 

On June 2, the accused and two of his associates assaulted the watchman of the ponds following which Anjan lodged an FIR with police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested Dhurua and his two aides. Holding Naik responsible for his arrest, Dhurua decided to take revenge after being released from jail. 

At around 11.30 am on Sunday, the accused went to Naik’s residence with an axe. Though the former VC was not present in the house, Dhurua went inside his bedroom. On being informed about Dhurua’s act by his family members over phone, Naik arrived at his residence within a few minutes.

When Dhurua started yelling at him, Naik asked him to go out of the house and simultaneously narrated the happenings to his nephew over phone. All of a sudden, the accused hit his neck with the axe and fled. A profusely bleeding Naik was rushed to a private nursing home at Jharsuguda where he breathed his last.
Dhurua was nabbed by police from a nearby forest within a couple of hours of the incident with the help of villagers. On the day, the accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp