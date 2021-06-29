Sputnik V Covid vaccine to be available in Odisha from June 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wait for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is finally over. The vaccine will be available for the people in the State from Tuesday. Sources said Care Hospital at Bhubaneswar has received 600 single-dose vials of the vaccine in the first phase. The vaccine is priced at Rs 1,145 per dose.

Deputy medical superintendent of Care Hospital Dr Smita Padhi said as per the company norms, the employees and family members of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in the State will be given first preference.

“They will be administered 151 doses in the first two days though we have opened 20 slots per day for the general public on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two sessions - 3 pm to 4 pm for people aged 18-44 years and 4 pm to 5 pm for 45 years and above. The session will open from 10 am to 4 pm with 50 slots per day after two days,” she said.

The slots are now open in the CoWIN portal for the people to book. As per the protocol, the beneficiaries will have to take two doses of Sputnik V in a gap of 21 days. Sources said the Russian vaccine will also be available at Apollo Hospitals from next month. An official of the hospital said they are expecting the vaccine by June 30.