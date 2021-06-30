STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100-bed Covid hospital inaugurated at Odisha's Deogarh

Tthe Chief Minister said that even though the second wave of the pandemic is yet to be over, possibility of a third wave is being talked about.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:59 AM

Hospital Beds

This is the second Covid hospital at Deogarh. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid hospital at Deogarh built with assistance from the Vedanta group. The new Covid hospital at Deogarh has a new paediatric ward, 12 ICUs and 32 HDUs. This is the second Covid hospital at Deogarh. A 140-bed Covid hospital is already functioning at Deogarh. 

Tthe Chief Minister said that even though the second wave of the pandemic is yet to be over, possibility of a third wave is being talked about. Stating that steps have been initiated to tackle the possible third wave, he said that medical infrastructure has been strengthened in all the 30 districts and availability of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) ensured.

Thanking the chairman of the Vedanta group Anil Agrawal for assistance in setting up the Covid hospital, the Chief Minister said that the second wave of the pandemic has been brought under control in Western Odisha due to the cooperation of all. 

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the pandemic is on the decline in Odisha because of cooperation from all stakeholders. He supported the proposal for setting up another Covid hospital at Sambalpur. 

Addressing the function virtually, Chairman of the Vedanta Group said that Odisha has become number one in Covid management in the country due to efforts and cooperation from all concerned. He said that the Vedanta group is always ready to cooperate with the State government in vaccination or any other work to contain the pandemic.

