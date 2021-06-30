Odisha Police arrest accused who raped doctor

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking incident, a woman doctor posted in Chhendipada community health centre (CHC) was allegedly raped on Monday night.

Police said the victim had ordered food from a local dhaba in the night. The hotel owner sent his son, the accused, to deliver food at the doctor’s official quarters on the CHC campus. At around 11 pm, the accused arrived with food and when the victim opened the doors, he forced himself in and allegedly raped her. Sources said the doctor is unmarried and lives alone in her quarters.

The doctor lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday following which a case was registered. Angul SP Jagmohan Meena said the accused has been arrested. The victim was sent for medical examination to the district headquarters hospital. The accused’s medical test will be conducted on Wednesday.