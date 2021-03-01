STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 vaccination for senior citizens begins on March 1 in Odisha

Eligible beneficiaries will be able to get the vaccine at government hospitals up to sub-centre level and empanelled private hospitals.

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Phase three Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate senior citizens and people aged above 45 years with comorbidities is all set to commence in the State from Monday. The vaccination exercise will be undertaken across 153 health facilities including 21 private hospitals initially.

Eligible beneficiaries will be able to get the vaccine at government hospitals up to sub-centre level and empanelled private hospitals. The vaccine will be available at seven medical colleges and hospitals, 32 districts headquarters hospitals, 19 sub divisional hospitals (SDHs) and important CHCs. The private hospitals include eight in Bhubaneswar, two in Cuttack and one each in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Gajapati, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh.

As per the present norm of vaccine availability, beneficiaries can get Covaxin shots at both government and private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Covishield in the rest of the State. Since there is flexibility in vaccination appointment, people can book their slots accordingly at the hospital of their choice. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the drive will be initially launched at select health facilities and the number of vaccination centres will be increased depending on the number of enrolled beneficiaries.

The enrolment of beneficiaries will be done in two modes - registration through CoWIN app and mobilisation through grassroots level healthcare workers. Senior citizens can also walk in for vaccination by producing documents like Aadhaar card, photo identity card, NFSA card or driving licence. People with comorbidities will have to produce a health certificate duly signed by a registered medical practitioner.

“After registration in CoWIN app through OTP, the beneficiaries will have to complete the demographic profile following which the vaccination centres will be displayed. They can choose one and schedule their appointment,” Mohapatra said. The vaccine will be available free of cost at government hospitals while private hospital cannot charge more than Rs 250 per dose as per norms.

