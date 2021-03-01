‘Tipsy’ warder assaults jailor in Odisha, suspended  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A warder of Sambalpur Circle Jail was suspended on Sunday after he assaulted his colleagues including the jailor in an inebriated state on Saturday evening. The warder, Ashok Thati, has been charged with assault of jailor Alok Kar and two other staffers of the prison.

Sources said on the pretext of checking the duty register, Thati tried to enter the jailor’s office in the evening. He was reported to be drunk at the time. When he was stopped by the staff at the office entrance, he became infuriated and attacked them.

Thati later barged into Kar’s office and allegedly threatened to shoot the jailor. He also attempted to attack him. However, he was overpowered by two other jail staff. While Thati was booked by the local police basing on a complaint lodged in this connection, the Prisons and Correctional Services authorities placed him under suspension for assaulting his colleagues on Sunday.

Jailor Kar said Thati was posted at the Circle Jail since last several years. “He had no animosity with me. I am yet to ascertain the cause behind his act,” he added.

