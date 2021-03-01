STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Wildfire leads to road mishap in Odisha, five injured  

A forest fire in Khejuria jungle under Thakurmunda wildlife range in Karanjia division led to a road accident, leaving five persons injured on Sunday.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters taking the route where a manmade wildfire spread faced a tough time due to heavy smoke, leading to the mishap. 

Commuters taking the route where a manmade wildfire spread faced a tough time due to heavy smoke, leading to the mishap. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A forest fire in Khejuria jungle under Thakurmunda wildlife range in Karanjia division led to a road accident, leaving five persons injured on Sunday. The incident took place at around 2 pm when drivers of an Omni car and auto-rickshaw travelling in the opposite directions were blinded by smoke and collided head on.

Sumati Maharana (28), Sasmita Nayak (15), Tiburu Maharana (7) of Thakurmunda were travelling in the autorickshaw and sustained burn injuries while Md Mamtaj (32) and Nitia Sahu (34) of Raidiha village under Thakurmunda police limits were in the car.

Sources said, the reserve forest was engulfed in a man-made fire since a couple of days. On Sunday, commuters taking that route faced a tough time due to heavy smoke, leading to the mishap.  Locals and forest personnel immediately reached the spot and evacuated the injured.

“We called 108 ambulance and transferred the injured to Anandapur and Thakurmunda hospitals,” said Kishore Panigrahi, the deputy ranger of Thakurmunda wildlife range.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha wildfire Odisha accident Thakurmunda wildlife range
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp