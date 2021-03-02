Boy climbs atop mobile tower

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A four-year-old boy climbed atop a 100 ft high mobile tower at Bhodal village in Kantapada block of the district on Monday. The incident took place at about 4.30 pm when the child, Kanhei Sethi, was playing outside his house. He climbed the unmanned mobile tower out of curiosity while his family members were engaged in household works.

Locals spotted the boy atop the mobile tower and informed the fire personnel who rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The fire personnel took about one hour and rescued the child.The joys of the parents knew no bounds after the fire personnel successfully rescued the child and handed him over to them. A large number of people gathered around the tower and spent anxious moments till Kanhei was rescued.

The locals, however, blamed the negligence on the part of the private telecommunication company for occurrence of the incident. “Had the company engaged a watchman at the mobile tower, the child would not have able to climb the tower,” said locals.

