STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pradhan seeks CM intervention into PM-Kisan aid

The Central government has taken a slew of measures in the last six years to improve the economic prospects of the ‘Annadata’, PM-Kisan being one of them. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS a large number of farmers of the State are deprived of the Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged the State government to ensure expeditious compliance of procedural formalities to extend the benefit to left out farmers.

Expressing concern over inconsistency in distribution of input assistance to farmers, Pradhan in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Non-disbursement of due benefits under PM-Kisan to many needy farmers of Odisha, especially in the backdrop of hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic, is disheartening and depriving them the government support when they need it most.”

Even as over 40.5 lakh farmers of the State have been registered under PM-Kisan, only 24.79 farmers, which is 61 per cent of the total beneficiaries, received payment of `2,000 each from the December 2020 release of the 7th instalment.“This is not happening for the first time. The same trend of low fund releases can be noticed during disbursement of previous six instalments,” the letter said.

While only 9.73 lakh (24 pc) farmers received the first instalment, the number increased to 29.92 lakh (74 pc) in the second. The number declined to 28.77 lakh (71 pc) during the third dose with a further slide to 25.61 lakh (63 pc) in fourth and 21.55 lakh (53 pc) in fifth instalment. There was a marginal increase during disbursement of the sixth dose with 23.38 lakh farmers (58 pc) getting the benefit.

This inconsistency in delivery of the direct benefit to the farmers which aim at augmenting their income is primary due to non-compliance to procedural requirements and administrative oversight of the State government officials, he said. He said farmers, especially small and marginal farmers have been the prime focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for doubling farmers’ income. The Central government has taken a slew of measures in the last six years to improve the economic prospects of the ‘Annadata’, PM-Kisan being one of them. 

As per the scheme, it is the responsibility of the State government to identify beneficiaries, upload details of the farmers on the web portal for direct transfer of the funds to the beneficiaries accounts.“I seek your personal intervention for ensuring expeditious compliance to requisite procedural formalities as per the scheme guidelines to see that the due financial benefit reach the beneficiary farmers,” Pradhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp