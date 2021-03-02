STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State economy to recover rapidly in next three years

The report said that in the post Covid-19 scenario, manufacturing is expected to contribute significantly to growth in the coming years.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State economy which contracted by 4.9 per cent (pc) due to the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to recover rapidly during the next three years.According to the Fiscal Strategy Report published by the Finance Department, economic growth is expected to reach 10.5 pc in 2021-22 and level off eight pc in the next two financial years. The report maintained that despite the negative growth in sectors, the recovery will be driven by higher investment in infrastructure, industrial promotion through Make-In-Odisha and increased agricultural output.

All the sectors including mining and tourism had reported negative growth during the last one year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revival of all the sectors has started after opening of the economy because of the improved Covid-19 situation. The report maintained that on a sectoral level, manufacturing, trade, hotel and restaurant, transport, communication and services is expected to return to growth from 2021-22 financial year.The report has projected inflation (GSDP deflator) at 4.2 pc in 2021-22, increasing marginally to 4.3 pc by 2023-24 financial year.

Agriculture sector which is the mainstay of the State’s economy is expected to contract by 6.4 pc during 2020-21 because of the pandemic though the sector and allied activities have registered strong growth rate of around 5 pc in the recent years. The report said that in the post Covid-19 scenario, manufacturing is expected to contribute significantly to growth in the coming years. Manufacturing which is expected to grow by 19.3 pc in 2021-22 financial year will balance around 15.3 pc in the next two years. Official sources said that the government’s commitment to create an enabling environment for industrial development through initiatives like Make in Odisha and schemes under Ease of Doing Business will support sector’s growth during this period.

SECTORS TO GROW

Manufacturing 
Trade, Hotel and Restaurant
Communication

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
economy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp