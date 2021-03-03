STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha private hospitals can operate as vaccination centres

Earlier, BSKY and a dozen of other hospitals empanelled under CGHS were allowed by the Centre as vaccination sites for inoculation of senior citizen and people, aged 45 plus with comorbidities.

First phase vaccination starts at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

First phase vaccination starts at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday allowed all private hospitals in the State having cold chain facility and capacity for vaccination and managing adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases, to operate as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Earlier, 183 private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and a dozen of other hospitals empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) were allowed by the Centre as vaccination sites for inoculation of senior citizen and people, aged 45 plus with comorbidities.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has asked district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take steps for the establishment of Covid-19 vaccination centres in private hospitals other than empanelled hospitals under BSKY and CGHS.

“The vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers is going on smoothly along with the inoculation of senior citizens and comorbid people. We have decided to expand the service so that people willing to pay can take the opportunity for an early vaccination,” he said.

