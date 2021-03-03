Teacher duped of Rs 3L in cyber scam

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A lady teacher of Kaliapani has alleged that she has been duped of over Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster on Monday. The victim, identified as Parbati Kisku of Chingudipal Ashram School, lodged a complaint with local police on Monday evening alleging that she lost her money after she shared a one-time password (OTP) with an unknown caller over phone.

According to the complaint, Kisku received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as the officer of an insurance company. The caller told her that her policy has lapsed. The woman told him that she didn’t have any insurance policy but the fraudster convinced her that if she paid Rs 2,500 as premium, the policy will be renewed.

The caller then asked Kisku to share an OTP which she received on her phone, with him. Accordingly, she told him the OTP. Soon, she received a message from the bank stating that Rs 3.13 lakh has been debited from her account. A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered and the complaint forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation.