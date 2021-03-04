Bhuasuni dumpyard waste to be processed in 3 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared an action plan for processing of solid waste at Bhuasuni dumping yard in next three years.

As per the recent assessment done by the civic body through KIIT University, around 16 lakh tonne waste will be processed at the site within a period of three years. The dumpyard spans 60 acres.

The project has been facing inordinate delay due to various reasons, but will be undertaken soon as the civic body has received the government nod. The request for proposal (RFP) has been approved by the State government and will be released soon to finalise the agency, said officials.

The project aims to reduce unprocessed waste by using suitable mechanical sieving machine or any other equipment and taking all the excavated materials for their segregation, sorting, recycling, storing and selling, said BMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Suvendu Sahoo.

He said the selected agency will have to ensure a list of deliverables as per guidelines and main components include screening, treatment, land fill, fire control and environmental safety measures. The deputy commissioner said around 2,000-tonne waste will be processed at the site on a daily basis. Around Rs 100 crore has been estimated for the project which will give further impetus to city’s waste management and sanitation drive, he added.