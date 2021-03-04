Similipal forest fire under control, CM Naveen Patnaik told

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed authorities of departments concerned to take all preventive measures to control wildfire at Similipal reserve forest.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister said, Similipal is an invaluable nature treasure not only for Odisha and India, but for entire the world. “All precautionary steps should be taken to protect the forest,” he directed.

Additional Chief Secretary Forests and Environment Mona Sharma reported to him that the fire is under control and no casualties have been reported.

PCCF Wildlife is monitoring the situation on the spot.She further informed the Chief Minister that a standard operation procedure has been issued for controlling the fire and no major trees have been damaged.

The DFO has been asked to submit a report to the State government and Mayurbhanj district collector on the fire situation every evening.

