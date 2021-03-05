STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Similipal’s core reported the highest wildfires this season

Official sources pointed out that as many as 109 fire points were reported in Similipal South which struggled to keep it under check and finally grabbed the headlines. 

Published: 05th March 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A forest staff uses an air blower to prevent spread of the fire in Similipal Tiger Reserve on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

A forest staff uses an air blower to prevent spread of the fire in Similipal Tiger Reserve on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Of 428 fire points that have been reported between January 1 and March 4 in Similipal Tiger Reserve, the highest has come in from Similipal South division which holds the core of the tiger habitat. STR has five divisions - Similipal South, Similipal North, Baripada, Karanjia and Rairangpur. Maximum fires have been detected in Similipal South and Karanjia divisions. Official sources pointed out that as many as 109 fire points were reported in Similipal South which struggled to keep it under check and finally grabbed the headlines. 

Karanjia reported 108 fire points. Of the 428 fire points this season, the highest 104 were detected on March 2 alone. Sixteen more fire points were detected a day later.As the forest fire in the tiger land continued, the Forest Department on Thursday said, things are under control as there has been no loss of human life or wild animals so far. No loss to public property has been reported in these incidents either. PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul camped at Similipal to make a ground survey of the situation.

Senior Forest officials said hot weather conditions and leaves shedding from Sal forests increased vulnerability of forest fire in STR manifold. All fire incidents recorded so far are ground fires. Besides, Mayurbhanj is witnessing a heat wave with maximum temperature in the 38-39 degree Celsius zone, which is a departure of more than 7 degree.  Official sources said field staff of the department attended 399 fire points by March 2.

Fire lines of 3,591 km have been created in the forest to deal with the situation this year. As many as 225 watchers have been engaged to fight the inferno while 242 leaf blowers have been pressed into service.
All forest roads and compartment lines are also being maintained as fire lines, officials said. Sources pointed out that funds crunch was a big issue this year. To deal with the wildfire, department had decided to double the length of fire line under Centrally Sponsored Scheme this year. However, approval came only for one fourth of the stretch. 

“While we have an existing fire line of 19,500 km, we had proposed creation of an additional 18,500 km fire line in 2020-21. Approval came from the Centre for creation of only 4,727 km in the current year,” an official from the department said. Against the proposal of Rs 40 crore for forest fire prevention and management, the department received only around Rs 8.66 crore this year, he said. Lack of funds has also hit formation of Van Suraksha Samitis (VSS) to improve community involvement in preventing forest fire.
Out of 26,500 forest fringe villages identified in 37 territorial divisions, VSS have been formed in around 13,000 villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wildfires Similipal Tiger Reserve
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp